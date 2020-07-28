Advertisement

Magpie Diner is now open!

Customers lined the street as early as 7:45a.m. on the morning of July 28, 2020, masks and all, hungry for breakfast.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The time has come, for the official opening of Magpie Diner in the North end of downtown Harrisonburg. Customers lined the street as early as 7:45a.m. on the morning of July 28, 2020, masks and all, hungry for breakfast.

General Manager, Kirsten Moore, was very excited to see a full house on Magpie's first day.

"We just really hope to be a real community spot, a neighborhood joint where people come and gather and hang out," Moore said, "We're just really excited to see that already this morning in the first half hour."

The diner serves breakfast and lunch, and also has an attached bakery with freshly made pastries and breads.

Magpie Diner offers both indoor and outdoor seating, and to follow COVID-19 safety regulations, tables are set six feet apart from each other, and guests are asked to wear masks when not sitting.

You can come in and try Magpie Diner for yourself, Tuesday-Friday 8:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. and on weekends from 9:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.

For more information on the diner, including its history and menu, you can visit www.magpiediner.com

