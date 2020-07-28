Man who admits taking down Confederate monument has court date set for August

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The man accused of damaging Roanoke’s Robert E. Lee Memorial, 70-year-old William Foreman, said he felt religiously compelled to take the monument down. He was arraigned Monday, and the judge set a court hearing for August 27.

Foreman is charged with intentionally damaging the statue on 3rd Street and Church Avenue.

WDBJ7 spoke with Foreman, who said he believed his actions would prevent a day of unrest.

“So I saw an opportunity, it was kind of brought to me by my religious background of what I could do to change things,” Foreman said.

The city has a public hearing scheduled next month to discuss the monument’s future.

