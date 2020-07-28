Advertisement

N Korea’s Kim boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US

FILE - In this April 21, 2020 file photo, people watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a file image at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.
FILE - In this April 21, 2020 file photo, people watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a file image at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim’s comments before war veterans marking the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War again show he has no intention of abandoning his weapons as prospects dim for resuming diplomacy with the United States.

North Korea has previously ratcheted up fiery rhetoric or conducted weapons tests to wrest outside concessions. But some experts say Pyongyang will likely avoid serious talks with Washington before the U.S. presidential elections in November as there is a chance for a U.S. leadership change.

Kim said in his speech Monday his country has tried to become “a nuclear state” with “an absolute might” to prevent another war and that it has now built such a deterrent, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

“Now, we’ve changed to a country which can defend itself reliably and unwaveringly against high-intensity pressures and military threats and blackmailing by imperialistic reactionaries and hostile forces,” Kim said.

“There won’t be any war on this land again and our national security and future will be guaranteed firmly and permanently because of our reliable, effective self-defensive nuclear deterrent,” Kim said.

Kim’s speech followed recent remarks by both North Korean and U.S. officials suggesting they were reluctant to engage in a new round of diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program anytime soon.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said President Donald Trump would only want to engage with Kim if there were real prospects of progress. Kim’s sister and senior ruling party official, Kim Yo Jong, said a new summit would be “unpractical” for North Korea and that Pyongyang won’t gift Trump a high-level meeting that he can boast as a foreign policy achievement.

Kim Jong Un and Trump met three times since Kim in 2018 abruptly reached out to Washington and Seoul for talks after expressing his intent to deal away his advancing nuclear arsenals. Many experts were skeptical of Kim’s disarmament commitment and said he only aimed to weaken U.S.-led sanctions and perfect his nuclear program.

The nuclear diplomacy remains largely stalled since a second Kim-Trump meeting in February 2019 in Vietnam collapsed without reaching any agreement because Trump Kim rejected Kim’s proposal to get extensive sanctions relief in return for a limited denuclearization step.

Kim entered this year with a vow to bolster his nuclear program and threatened to unveil a new “strategic” weapon. He also said he would no longer be bound by a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests. Kim hasn’t performed such high-profile weapons tests, which some analysts say could completely derail diplomacy with the United States.

North Korea’s economic difficulties were believed to have worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led North Korea to seal its border with China, its biggest trading partner and economic pipeline, in January.

Kim on Friday ordered the total lockdown of the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea because a person there had suspected COVID-19 symptoms. North Korea has so far there has been no virus patient on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

KCNA reported Tuesday authorities were swiftly supplying masks, medicines, test equipment, food and other necessities to Kaesong. It said authorities have boosted their border closures.

Experts say a pandemic in North Korea could cause devastating consequences because of its broken health care system and lack of medical supplies.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 51 minutes ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Lawmakers and the public are honoring Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

National Politics

White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

National

US Attorney: Feds will stay in Portland until attacks end

Updated: 1 hours ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

News

Another hot summer week with a few storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
Warm for the evening but not too humid with temperatures in the 80s. A few showers approach the Allegheny mountains late evening. Lows in West Virginia in the mid 60s. Clear and very warm for the Shenandoah Valley, lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

News

Shenandoah County opens up COVID-19 small business grant program

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, the Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority, in partnership with Shenandoah County Economic Development, created the Small Business Covid-19 Recovery Assistance Grant. Funding worth $500,000 from the CARES (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) ACT will be divided out to help store owners pay for immediate needs. The money can be used for the likes of rent or mortgage payments, loan payments, payroll, job training, or purchase of more cleaning products during reopening. Jenna French with Shenandoah County Economic Development said the program is designed to help as many people as possible “So they can use it to help them during that transition and get reopened without having to bear that cost burden when they’re already running on tight budgets,” French said. “This program can hopefully help with some of that.” A business must have at least one full-time employee, must be in good standing with regard to state and local taxes, produce recent financial statements, and have been impacted negatively by COVID-19. Qualifying businesses can apply for up to $15,000 in grants and recently opened businesses can apply, too. “We will actually allow new businesses to apply for this,” Frenchs said. “We were in a unique situation where we had a number of businesses that were slated to open prior to COVID-19 hitting with scheduled openings in March and April and many of them still did.” Businesses in operation for less than one year are eligible for 50% funding or up to $7500.

News

VHSL votes to adopt Model 3, delaying sports until late December

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia High School League has voted to delay the start of sports for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year until late December. The VHSL Executive Committee voted to adopt Model 3 during a meeting Monday morning. The vote passed, 34-1. VHSL Model 3 for 2020-2021 school year Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned. Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28) Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1) Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia State Police are investigating a recent crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Harrisonburg woman. Investigators say the crash occurred on Route 33, near East Point Road, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 24. A 2008 Lexus RX350 was trying to make a left turn when it collided with a Dodge Ram 2500. The driver of the Lexus, 90-year-old Wayne L. Long, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. His passenger, 88-year-old Ann L.P. Long, was transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Dodge, a 21-year-old man from Aroda, was uninjured in the crash. Virginia State Police says all three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, and that charges are pending.