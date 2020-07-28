New youth local soccer club aims to keep players safe while on the field

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Soccer club joins the Shenandoah Valley to give local youth a chance to play soccer, while staying safe this summer.

Tryouts are being held at the Rockingham Park at the Cross Roads in Penn Laird.

Simon Timbrell, the Virginia Skyline Soccer Academy Operations Manager is taking the necessary precautions to make sure the players can have fun on the field, while staying safe.

“Obviously we can only see half our faces,” said Timbrell. “All of our coaches are wearing masks. We make sure that we disinfect all of the equipment. Over on the table we also have hand sanitizers that parents and kids can access. We sanitize all of the shared equipment. Any individual work, if a child brings their own ball, then they’re the only ones that are able to use that ball.”

Tryouts run every Monday and Wednesday through August.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.