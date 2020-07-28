Parents reminded to still enroll students for upcoming school year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — While school may look different this fall, parents are reminded to still re-register or enroll your students for this upcoming school year.

While Harrisonburg City Public Schools recently changed their return plan to online learning only, your student must still be registered for their classes. Returning students can be registered online through the parent portal.

Parents with new enrollments can register their children by appointment at Keister Elementary School. Patrick Lintner, Chief Academic Officer for HCPS, said registration for new students this summer has been the same overall as last year and the pandemic has not been a factor in their numbers.

“By and large our Kindergarten registrations are where they were last year at this time, you know given that we’re moving to an all-virtual program the internal debate that people had about whether they would enroll their children in school has really is moved now,” Lintner said.

The school division also asks parents to make sure students have updated shot and an up to date physical. Lintner said its always better to get those done sooner than later.

To make an appointment to register your child at Keister Elementary School call 540-433-3644.

The following documents/information will be asked for at your appointment:

Birth Certificate

Legal Guardianship

Proof of residency in Harrisonburg City - documents that are accepted to meet this requirement are: water bill, electric bill, lease or mortgage statement

Immunization Records /*Physical

Previous School's Name and Phone number

Health Insurance Card

