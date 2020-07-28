Preliminary hearing set for man charged with first-degree murder after July 4th shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, 21-year-old Antone James Tavares of Mathias, West Virginia appeared in front of a judge in Harrisonburg General District Court to have his preliminary hearing set.

On July 4, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office responded to a call for shots fired around 10:30 near the area of Thatcher Bridge Lane and West Springbrook Avenue in Broadway.

26-year-old Andrew Baylor Hoover of Timberville had been shot twice in the area and died as he was being transported to a landing zone to be flown to a hospital.

Tavares has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.

Police say the incident started as a verbal altercation in the Timberville Wal-Mart parking lot. Hoover had left and was headed to Broadway in a Honda Civic. Tavares followed him, driving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac. When Hoover stopped at a 7-11 on South Main Street, the two started arguing again. Tavares followed Hoover again to the location of the incident. Police say Hoover got out of his car, and another verbal altercation took place, which led to Tavares shooting Hoover.

The incident is still under investigation.

Tavares preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday Oct.14 at 9 a.m.

