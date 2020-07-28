Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

As of Tuesday, July 28, Virginia has had 86,994 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That’s a rise of 922 positive cases since Monday, out of 20,509 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 4.5% of the newest tests coming back positive.
Today, Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northan will be holding a live COVID-19 briefing, which you can watch here.
On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.
On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.
State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.
For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.
Last week, there were 2,942 newly reported cases (at 6.2% positivity) from Friday to Monday, 996 newly reported cases (at 4.9% positivity) from Monday to Tuesday, 1,022 newly reported cases (at 7% positivity) from Tuesday to Wednesday, 844 newly reported cases (at 4.3% positivity) from Wednesday to Thursday and 1,127 newly reported cases (at 5.7% positivity) from Thursday to Friday.