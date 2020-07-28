Rockingham County Steering Committee recommends moving school start date to Sept. 10

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Public Schools Steering Committee for Reopening Schools recommended pushing the school year’s start date back until Sept. 10.

No votes were cast Monday night on this recommendation, but board members said they’ll continue to stay updated on local trends.

RCPS Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl read nearly 40 public comments during the meeting from parents and teachers about getting back to the classroom.

Some people called for remote learning for the first semester, like Harrisonburg City Public Schools decided last week, and others saying students should return to in-person learning.

Board members stressed that safety of students, faculty and staff is and always will be their top priority in decision making.

“Complicated questions, complicated answers but nothing is done without those who have the highest level of expertise in the field,” Dr. Scheikl said. “I promise you that and that’s how we’ve been operating since March.”

Even if the start date was pushed back, Dr. Scheikl said school will still end on June 10 as planned, and the class of 2021′s graduation date would not change.

Dr. Scheikl said he is meeting with HCPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards and the Virginia Department of Health to discuss the most recent coronavirus data.

