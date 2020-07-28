Staunton’s Stonewall Jackson Hotel removes some signs from property

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Stonewall Jackson Hotel and Conference Center in Staunton has been planning to change its name since last month.

They took the first steps towards doing so Monday by removing the sign that read “Stonewall Jackson” above the entrance. However, the large Stonewall Jackson Hotel sign above the building still stands on top of the building.

Supporters of the name change, like Deborah Kushner, believe now is the perfect opportunity to clear the name completely.

“This is the time to do it,” Kushner said. “As other racist, violent, genocidal homages to a very violent past fall, this is the time to do it. We need to focus on bridge-building and equality more than violent and our racist genocidal past.”

WHSV reached out to the hotel but did not hear back. The hotel’s managing company “Crestline” would not comment.

