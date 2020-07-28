Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT - Crash on I-81 Northbound, Augusta County

By Courtney Guiry
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Interstate 81 northbound is backed up in Augusta County due to a crash.

The incident happened near mile marker 218. That area is just south of the Staunton exits.

VDOT reports both northbound travel lanes are closed, but the left shoulder remains open.

As of 7:15 a.m. backups are reportedly two miles.

