TRAFFIC ALERT - Crash on I-81 Northbound, Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Crash backs up I-81 North in Augusta Co.

Interstate 81 northbound is backed up in Augusta County due to a crash.

The incident happened near mile marker 218. That area is just south of the Staunton exits.

VDOT reports both northbound travel lanes are closed, but the left shoulder remains open.

As of 7:15 a.m. backups are reportedly two miles.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.