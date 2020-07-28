Waynesboro city leaders giving citizens more time to catch up on utilities

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro City Council passed its third emergency ordinance Monday night during a virtual meeting. The City extended the zero penalty and interest for late or non-payment of utility fees to September 14.

According to Waynesboro's Assistant City Manager, Jim Shaw, right now more than 700 utility accounts are eligible for disconnection, and there's nearly $200,000 in money owed.

“The staff’s concern is that as the accounts get larger and larger then it would be more and more difficult for the customer to pay off their account without some hardship,” Shaw stated.

The Council also introduced a bill Monday night that would give $75,000 of the City’s Cares Act money to Social Services that could help families impacted by COVID-19 with their utility bills.

