Winchester man dies after vehicle crash in W. Va.

Kearneysville, W. Va. (WHSV) — A Winchester man died from his injuries on Monday after his pickup truck overturned on Leetown Road near the intersection with Payne’s Ford Road in Kearneysville, W. Va.

Mohsen Sadeghzadeh, 67, was driving his pickup truck south on Leetown road before it exited the west roadway edge and re-entered the southbound lane, at which time the truck overturned and Sadeghzadeh was ejected, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.

West Virginia State Police Corporal T.S. Perry responded to the crash at approximately 7:14 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

