ACC announces scheduling model for 2020 fall football season

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a scheduling model for the 2020 football season Wednesday.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced a scheduling model for the 2020 football season Wednesday.

The model features each team in the conference playing 11 games (10 conference and one non-conference). Games are scheduled start the week of Sept. 7-12 and 15 teams (including Notre Dame) will compete in one division with the top two teams, according to winning percentage, competing for the ACC Championship.

To see more details about the ACC Football Scheduling Model, click here.

To see the updated ACC Football Schedule for 2020, click here.

