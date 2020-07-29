Albemarle County police investigate early morning homicide

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/WHSV) - UPDATE: According to a news release from the County of Albemarle Police Department, the homicide victim has been identified as 42-year-old Jermaine Marcus Amos of Charlottesville, Va.

ACPD considers this to be an isolated incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police say they are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Albemarle County.

The Albemarle County Police Department says officers were called out to the Timberland Apartments off Old Lynchburg Road around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, after someone reported a man laying in an apartment breezeway.

Responding officers found the man to be deceased and Albemarle County detectives were called to investigate. Detectives determined he was the victim of a homicide. Police believe it is an isolated incident.

The Albemarle County Police Department says the investigation is continuing and that the man’s name is not being released until the next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Philip Giles at 434-296-5808 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.