Anicira Adoption Center explains animals detect storms before humans

Animals like dogs can detect when a storm is coming before humans even recognize it
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Plenty of thunderstorms happen in our area every year, and while we can see and hear them when they get close, animals like dogs can detect when a storm is coming before humans even recognize it.

An employee with Anicira here in Harrisonburg tells us dogs are more observant of pressure changes than humans.

Essentially, they feel the same thing we do with pressure change, but more advanced. Thunderstorms can cause anxiety in many dogs and they will start showing that when a thunderstorm is approaching.

“So animals, especially dogs will start panting, they will start licking their lip or mouths, they can be hyperactive, and start running around the house more,” said Dan Chavez, operations coordinator for Anicira Adoption Center.

Dogs could start acting like this before we’re even aware of what is going on. To calm your pet, bring them indoors and play some sort of noise that cancels out the thunder.

