Appointment only drive-thru COVID-19 testing scheduled in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced that a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The drive-thru testing event will be by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-855-949-8378 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made until Monday, Aug 3. at noon.

The drive-thru testing will be at the Stuarts Draft Park Pool House, located at 96 Edgewood Lane, Stuarts Draft, Va. 24477.

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or to those who have been in contact with a known COVID-19 case.

If you plan to get tested, you’re asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

