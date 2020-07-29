Advertisement

Appointment only drive-thru COVID-19 testing scheduled in Stuarts Draft

By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced that a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The drive-thru testing event will be by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-855-949-8378 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made until Monday, Aug 3. at noon.

The drive-thru testing will be at the Stuarts Draft Park Pool House, located at 96 Edgewood Lane, Stuarts Draft, Va. 24477.

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or to those who have been in contact with a known COVID-19 case.

If you plan to get tested, you’re asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

When Governor Northam originally put a mask mandate in place, there had been some issues with people actually complying to that rule. Many people took it seriously but some did not comply with the order.

