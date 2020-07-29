Busch Gardens set to reopen in early August

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Seaworld Entertainment announced Busch Gardens expects to reopen in early Aug.

In 2020, the company began the phase of reopening some of its parks with reduced operating days and capacity limitations.

Busch Gardens will be reopening in early Aug.

The company has set enhanced health and safety protocols including increased sanitizing and cleaning, capacity limitations, physical distancing and face covering requirements.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.