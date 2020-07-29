Advertisement

City of Harrisonburg focusing on “working together” to control the spread of COVID-19

Harrisonburg City Council
Harrisonburg City Council(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A big focus of Tuesday’s city of Harrisonburg council meeting was containing the spread of COVID-19 in the city and its surrounding areas.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Central Shenandoah Health District Director was a part of the presentation explaining the trends in Harrisonburg related to the coronavirus.

This included higher rates of infection among the Latino population, though over time Harrisonburg saw more equal rates among races, according to Dr. Kornegay.

She says a large focus of the health district was to increase access to testing, re-open skilled nursing facilities, and now getting kindergarten through grade 12 and higher education students back to class safely.

Michael Parks, the Harrisonburg’s director of communications, said the city has dedicated time to distributing thousands of masks and COVID-19 supplies, as well as promoting campaigns to the community on how to stay safe.

“We’re just focused on reminding everyone across the city, whether you are a returning JMU student or you’re someone who’s lived here your entire life,” Parks said. “We are all a part of working together to make sure that we control the spread in our city, and it relies on every single one of us to do all we can.”

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are expecting an influx to the population when over 20,000 college students come back to town toward the end of August when classes begin.

Dr. Kornegay also said that individuals are still safer staying home when possible and to continue to wash hands, wear masks, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

