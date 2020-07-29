DOJ: California man charged after making threat to bomb Charlottesville school buildings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A California man is facing a federal charge after allegedly threatening to bomb Charlottesville City Schools.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in a statement Wednesday, July 29, that 27-year-old Lucas Isaiah Newton-Grant of Rancho Mirage, Calif., has been charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

According to court documents, on July 7, as Charlottesville City Schools was discussing reopening plans for the fall, Newton-Grant posted on Facebook that he wanted to become the next “serialbomber” and wanted to “blow those building up.”

After being warned by someone online about making threatening comments, Newton-Grant responded, “I want them to come after me. They’ll be in for a pleasant surprise.” He then posted that “people will [expletive] die.”

Newton-Grant appeared before a magistrate judge in California late Tuesday evening, and will now be transported to the Western District of Virginia for additional court proceedings.

Newton-Grant used to live in Charlottesville.

