Advertisement

Drake bests Madonna for most Top 10 hits

The latest songs are ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’ with DJ Khaled
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.
Two new collaborations from Drake with DJ Khaled entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.(Source: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drake breaks the record for the most Top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer did it with some help from DJ Khaled.

Two new collaborations from the pair entered the charts at No. 3 and No. 8.

The singles "Popstar" and "Greece" mark Drake's 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10.

With that, he dethrones Madonna, who held the previous record with 38.

The Drake/Khaled collabs already have more than 50 million streams.

Copyright 2020 GCNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy

Updated: moments ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the viral epidemic is endangering the modest economic recovery that followed a collapse in hiring and spending this spring. As a result, he said, the Fed plans to keep interest rates pinned near zero well into the future.

Local

Enforcing the No Mask, No Service order at local businesses

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
When Governor Northam originally put a mask mandate in place, there had been some issues with people actually complying to that rule. Many people took it seriously but some did not comply with the order.

News

No Mask No service

Updated: 17 minutes ago
When governor Northam originally but a mask mandate in place there had been some issues with people actually complying with that rule. In response to that, Governor Northam issued a "no mask, no service" order. One local video game store Gamer oasis says they had some problems before the more aggressive order was put into place. The store says dealing with these issues.

News

Charlottsville Threat arrest

Updated: 19 minutes ago
27-year-old "Lucas newton-grant" has been charged. According to court documents he posted on Facebook he wanted to become the next ... "serial bomber" and wanted to quote "blow those building up". These comments as the city were discussing reopening plans for the fall. The US Department of Justice says "newton-grant" previously lived in Charlottesville. He will be now be transported to the western district of Virginia for additional court proceedings.

News

Harrisonburg to reopen municipal facilities next week

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The City of Harrisonburg will reopen most of its municipal facilities next week, with safeguards in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release, Harrisonburg City Hall, the Department of Public Works complex, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, Hardesty-Higgins House and Westover Skate Park will reopen on Monday, Aug. 3. Additionally, there will be extended hours for lap lane reservations at Westover Pool and expanded operations at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. However, limitations will be in place. Visitors must wear masks and keep socially distant. Only a limited number of visitors can be in a building at one time and residents are encouraged to pursue services by phone before visiting, according to the news release. Other facilities that will begin reopening include the Lucy F. Simms Center fitness center, which will reopen for limited use on Aug. 10, and the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center fitness center, which will reopen on Aug. 10 for members only. Both fitness centers can only be visited if a reservation is made prior. All city playgrounds, the Public Safety Building, fire stations and the Department of Public Utilities water billing office will remain closed.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Local

Suspicious seeds have been mailed out in the Valley

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
After reports of some people in the Commonwealth receiving seeds originating from another country by mail, a Woodstock woman said she received them on Tuesday.

News

Contact tracing

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Virginia department of health is updating the commonwealth on the fight against the coronavirus and the role contact tracing plays into it.

News

Some Virginians receive mystery seeds in the mail; officials say do not plant them

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Some people in Virginia have received packages of seeds originating from China and state officials say do not plant them. According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species. Invasive species could wreak havoc on the environment by displacing or destroying plants, insects and crops. The agency said the packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them. VDACS encourages anyone who received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appears to have Chinese origin to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804.786.3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email.

News

The Marcus Alert System

Updated: 25 minutes ago
After Marcus Peters was fatally shot by Richmond police while experiencing a mental health crisis. His family has been calling to implement "The Marcus alert system" Now a Staunton group is working to get the alert enacted here.

News

COVID-19 Virginia Numbers

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Covid-19 cases rose by more than 999 cases overnight. The Virginia Department of Health says There are now more than 87-thousand confirmed cases and 21 hundred deaths.