Enforcing the No Mask, No Service order at local businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When Governor Northam originally put a mask mandate in place, there had been some issues with people actually complying with that rule. Many people took it seriously, but some did not comply with the order.

In response to that, Governor Northam issued a “No Mask, No Service” Order.

This gives stores the right to deny you service if you are not wearing a mask.

One local video game store, Gamer Oasis, says they had some problems before the order was put into place. The store says dealing with these issues is not a daily occurrence anymore.

“At the beginning like the first two or three weeks of it, we would have situations where it would be once or twice a day on average... someone would walk in,” said Josiah Truax, a sales associate at Gamer Oasis.

In situations where people were not wearing masks, the store said they encouraged their customers to use curbside pickup or order online.

“Now its kind of gone down since Governor Northam put out the announcement that no shirt, no shoes, no service was how he put it... that and I think combined with the fact it’s becoming more normal,” said Truax.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.