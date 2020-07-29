Advertisement

Enforcing the No Mask, No Service order at local businesses

Gamer Oasis has seen big changes in people wearing masks after the latest mask order by Govenor Northam.
Gamer Oasis has seen big changes in people wearing masks after the latest mask order by Govenor Northam.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When Governor Northam originally put a mask mandate in place, there had been some issues with people actually complying with that rule. Many people took it seriously, but some did not comply with the order.

In response to that, Governor Northam issued a “No Mask, No Service” Order.

This gives stores the right to deny you service if you are not wearing a mask.

One local video game store, Gamer Oasis, says they had some problems before the order was put into place. The store says dealing with these issues is not a daily occurrence anymore.

“At the beginning like the first two or three weeks of it, we would have situations where it would be once or twice a day on average... someone would walk in,” said Josiah Truax, a sales associate at Gamer Oasis.

In situations where people were not wearing masks, the store said they encouraged their customers to use curbside pickup or order online.

“Now its kind of gone down since Governor Northam put out the announcement that no shirt, no shoes, no service was how he put it... that and I think combined with the fact it’s becoming more normal,” said Truax.

No Mask No service

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Charlottsville Threat arrest

Updated: 18 minutes ago
27-year-old "Lucas newton-grant" has been charged. According to court documents he posted on Facebook he wanted to become the next ... "serial bomber" and wanted to quote "blow those building up". These comments as the city were discussing reopening plans for the fall. The US Department of Justice says "newton-grant" previously lived in Charlottesville. He will be now be transported to the western district of Virginia for additional court proceedings.

Harrisonburg to reopen municipal facilities next week

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The City of Harrisonburg will reopen most of its municipal facilities next week, with safeguards in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release, Harrisonburg City Hall, the Department of Public Works complex, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, Hardesty-Higgins House and Westover Skate Park will reopen on Monday, Aug. 3. Additionally, there will be extended hours for lap lane reservations at Westover Pool and expanded operations at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. However, limitations will be in place. Visitors must wear masks and keep socially distant. Only a limited number of visitors can be in a building at one time and residents are encouraged to pursue services by phone before visiting, according to the news release. Other facilities that will begin reopening include the Lucy F. Simms Center fitness center, which will reopen for limited use on Aug. 10, and the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center fitness center, which will reopen on Aug. 10 for members only. Both fitness centers can only be visited if a reservation is made prior. All city playgrounds, the Public Safety Building, fire stations and the Department of Public Utilities water billing office will remain closed.

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Suspicious seeds have been mailed out in the Valley

Updated: 21 minutes ago
By John Hood
After reports of some people in the Commonwealth receiving seeds originating from another country by mail, a Woodstock woman said she received them on Tuesday.

Contact tracing

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Virginia department of health is updating the commonwealth on the fight against the coronavirus and the role contact tracing plays into it.

Some Virginians receive mystery seeds in the mail; officials say do not plant them

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Some people in Virginia have received packages of seeds originating from China and state officials say do not plant them. According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species. Invasive species could wreak havoc on the environment by displacing or destroying plants, insects and crops. The agency said the packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them. VDACS encourages anyone who received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appears to have Chinese origin to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804.786.3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email.

The Marcus Alert System

Updated: 25 minutes ago
After Marcus Peters was fatally shot by Richmond police while experiencing a mental health crisis. His family has been calling to implement "The Marcus alert system" Now a Staunton group is working to get the alert enacted here.

COVID-19 Virginia Numbers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Covid-19 cases rose by more than 999 cases overnight. The Virginia Department of Health says There are now more than 87-thousand confirmed cases and 21 hundred deaths.

Page County School plan

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Schools across the valley are continuing to make adjustments to their return plans as the beginning of the school year inches closer and closer. The page county school board approved their plan for the upcoming school year. Now students must have health screenings before they even enter the school buildings. Students who decided to attend school *in-person will go on an a-a b-b schedule. Students on *a-days* would go Monday and Tuesday and B day students will go in on Thursday and Friday.