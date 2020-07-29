First Alert Forecast: Shower and storm chances increase late week

(WHSV) - A stalled front will remain south of the area today. The front will slowly lift across the area Thursday into the weekend, bringing with it increasing shower and storm chances.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with just a few passing clouds overnight. Rather comfortable with lows falling into the low to mid 60s with some patchy haze into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: A warm morning in the 70s with some sunshine. Turning mostly cloudy for the afternoon, still rather hot. Highs in the mid 80s across our West Virginia locations, upper 80s to around 90 for the Valley. As the front starts to lift north of the region, a few scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon and for the evening. Activity will not be widespread, more on the spotty side.

Staying cloudy and warm for the night with a few scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers arrive later in the day on Thursday as the front slowly lifts north. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but still warm. A more pleasant morning in the 70s and a little slower for temperatures to rise with the cloud cover. Highs in the low 80s for the early afternoon. As the front remains close by, this will lead to on and off scattered showers and a few storms for the day. This is much needed beneficial rain for the area. Temperatures drop into the 70s and fluctuate with the rain.

Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to nera 70 degrees with fog.

Shower and storm coverage will be higher by the end of the week thanks to a stalled front overhead. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s. Mainly cloudy for the day. Highs in the low 80s with on and off scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm morning in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very warm. Highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon and it will be rather humid. A few isolated showers and storms later in the day but activity does not look widespread.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the day with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.