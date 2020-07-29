First Alert Forecast: Shower and storm chances increase this week

(WHSV) - A stalled front will remain south of the area today. Sunny and hot but the humidity will be low. The front will slowly lift across the area Thursday into the weekend, bringing with it increasing shower and storm chances.

TODAY: A warm but more refreshing morning in the 70s with patchy fog. Plenty of sunshine for the day, hot but not humid with winds out of the northwest. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s for our Potomac Highland locations. Near 90 for the Valley.

It will be a hot day with low humidity. (WHSV)

A warm but comfortable evening with temperatures in the 80s. Generally clear overnight with a few passing clouds, lows falling into the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm morning in the 70s. Increasing clouds for the day, it will be hot and fairly humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. As a stalled front moves closer to the area, scattered showers for the late afternoon and evening with a better chance of some widespread rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers arrive later in the day on Thursday as the front slowly lifts north. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but still warm. A more pleasant morning in the 70s and a little slower for temperatures to rise with the cloud cover. Highs in the low to mid 80s for the early afternoon. As the front remains close by, this will lead to on and off scattered showers and storms for the day. This is much needed beneficial rain for the area. Temperatures drop into the 70s and fluctuate with the rain. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Shower and storm coverage will be higher by the end of the week thanks to a stalled front overhead. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm morning in the 70s. Partly cloudy and staying very warm, highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms later in the day but activity does not look widespread.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

