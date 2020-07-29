Harrisonburg ash tree turns into gift for retiring master firefighter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An ash tree in Harrisonburg has turned in to a gift for a retiring master firefighter.

Two city of Harrisonburg staff members, along with Willow Run Custom Lumber, created a gift for retiring Harrisonburg Master Firefighter BJ Clark.

It was presented to Clark to honor his 30 years of work in the city.

They used fire hose to create a United States flag, while the frame was from re-purposed lumber off a tree from Heritage Oaks Golf Course. The frame was signed by the entire fire department.

“It turned out absolutely beautiful,” Clark said. “I’m so thankful for the guys that thought to come up with this. It’s a new gift in the first service, but it’s absolutely beautiful.”

The Harrisonburg Urban Wood Utilization Program looks for ways to give new life to fallen ash trees recently removed from city parks.

