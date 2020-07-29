Advertisement

Harrisonburg to reopen municipal facilities next week

Harrisonburg City Hall and other municipal facilities will reopen to the public next week.(The City of Harrisonburg)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg will reopen most of its municipal facilities next week, with safeguards in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Harrisonburg City Hall, the Department of Public Works complex, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, Hardesty-Higgins House and Westover Skate Park will reopen on Monday, Aug. 3.

Additionally, there will be extended hours for lap lane reservations at Westover Pool and expanded operations at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.

However, limitations will be in place. Visitors must wear masks and keep socially distant. Only a limited number of visitors can be in a building at one time and residents are encouraged to pursue services by phone before visiting, according to the news release.

Other facilities that will begin reopening include the Lucy F. Simms Center fitness center, which will reopen for limited use on Aug. 10, and the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center fitness center, which will reopen on Aug. 10 for members only. Both fitness centers can only be visited if a reservation is made prior.

All city playgrounds, the Public Safety Building, fire stations and the Department of Public Utilities water billing office will remain closed.

