High school football coaches getting ready for spring season in 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football is moving to the spring of 2021 in Virginia for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The Virginia High League Executive Committee voted Monday to adopt a plan for sports to begin in late December. There would be three condensed seasons with winter sports playing first, followed by fall sports, then a spring sports season.

“I think there is a new sort of excitement coming around now simply because of them making the statement that there will be football and there will be other sports played and I think that’s the biggest picture here,” said Broadway head coach Danny Grogg. “We are just excited there is going to be football.”

As part of the plan, high school football practice in Virginia would begin February 15 with March 1 the first date games could be played.

“It’s not the best plan, but it’s not the worst plan either,” said East Rockingham head coach Donnie Coleman. “We kind of met in the middle and everybody is going to trying something new this spring....but hey, at least we got a season.”

Staunton head coach Jake Phillips said: “It’s not the full season, it’s not fall football. It’s not what everybody thinks about but at least it’s something...It’s something we can actually work forward to.”

Many high school football teams around the Shenandoah Valley have begun offseason workouts under modified circumstances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.