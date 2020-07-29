Advertisement

Lewis returning to JMU for senior season

Matt Lewis is returning to James Madison for his senior season with the Dukes.
Matt Lewis is returning to James Madison for his senior season with the Dukes.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Matt Lewis is returning to James Madison for his senior season with the Dukes.

The JMU men’s basketball star announced in April that he was entering his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility to return to the Dukes. Wednesday afternoon national college basketball reporters Jon Rothstein and Jeff Goodman both reported Lewis is withdrawing his name for the draft poll and will play his senior season in Harrisonburg. Lewis is currently participating in JMU’s offseason workout program on campus.

Lewis is expected to play a big role for the JMU in 2020-2021 under first-year head coach Mark Byington. Lewis is already the Dukes’ fourth all-time leading scorer with 1.574 points and was a Second Team All-CAA selection last season when he led James Madison in scoring with 19.0 points per game.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High school football coaches getting ready for spring season in 2021

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
High school football is moving to the spring of 2021 in Virginia for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

VOD Recordings

RCBL Highlights - Tuesday, July 28

Updated: 16 hours ago
RCBL Highlights - Tuesday, July 28

Sports

DIGITAL EXTRA: New Market Shockers vs. Clover Hill Bucks - Extended Highlights - 7/28/20

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
DIGITAL EXTRA: New Market Shockers vs. Clover Hill Bucks - Extended Highlights - 7/28/20

Sports

DIGITAL EXTRA: Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks vs. Bridgewater Reds - Extended Highlights - 7/28/20

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
DIGITAL EXTRA: Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks vs. Bridgewater Reds - Extended Highlights - 7/28/20

Latest News

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 28

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from July 28.

Sports

Athletic directors in Shenandoah Valley support VHSL decision to delay sports until December

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
There is a plan in place for high school sports to be played in Virginia during the 2020-2021 school year.

Sports

MBU, USA South postpones fall sports until spring of 2021

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The 2020 fall sports season at Mary Baldwin University has been postponed.

VOD Recordings

VHSL Delays sports until late December

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
VHSL Delays sports until late December

VOD Recordings

RCBL Highlights - Monday, July 27

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT
RCBL Highlights - Monday, July 27

Sports

RCBL Scoreboard: Monday, July 27

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Rockingham County Baseball League scores from Monday, July 27.