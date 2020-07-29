Lewis returning to JMU for senior season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Matt Lewis is returning to James Madison for his senior season with the Dukes.

The JMU men’s basketball star announced in April that he was entering his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility to return to the Dukes. Wednesday afternoon national college basketball reporters Jon Rothstein and Jeff Goodman both reported Lewis is withdrawing his name for the draft poll and will play his senior season in Harrisonburg. Lewis is currently participating in JMU’s offseason workout program on campus.

James Madison's Matt Lewis tells me that he is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and will return to school next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 29, 2020

JMU’s Matt Lewis has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft process and return to JMU, he told @Stadium. Lewis averaged 19 points per game last season. Huge decision for new coach Mark Byington. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 29, 2020

Lewis is expected to play a big role for the JMU in 2020-2021 under first-year head coach Mark Byington. Lewis is already the Dukes’ fourth all-time leading scorer with 1.574 points and was a Second Team All-CAA selection last season when he led James Madison in scoring with 19.0 points per game.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.