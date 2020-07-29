Local health experts say to wash cloth face masks daily

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Health and safety leaders have stressed the importance of wear a face mask to slow the spread of COVID-19, but keeping masks clean or discarding disposable masks is also important to not spread germs.

Dr. Colin Greene, the Lord Fairfax Health District Director said when wearing standard surgical masks, throw them away after a day or two of use. If in high-risk environments, like hospitals or other health care facilities, he said to discard after that single-use.

Cloth masks can be washed many times and he suggests doing that every night.

“You know, this isn’t a control freak thing by the government, it really isn’t,” Dr. Greene said. “It’s a mechanical block, a mechanical barrier to capture the stuff coming out of your mouth and nose before it goes out in the air and infects somebody else.”

The CDC says a washing machine will work to properly sanitize the mask.

“[Wash cloth masks] either daily or whenever it’s soiled using water and a mild detergent, and then drying it completely in a hot dryer, and then storing it in some kind of clean container or Ziploc bag,” Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Central Shenandoah Health District Director, said.

