Long time WHSV weather watcher passes away

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of WHSV’s most dedicated weather watchers, ‘cool’ Eddie Coffman passed away on July 18, 2020.

Coffman was the weather watcher for Timberville, and earned his nickname many years ago as being a “cool” spot at night in the Valley.

“He rarely missed a day calling in”, says Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz. “In fact, some of my favorite memories are when he missed calling in or was late. I would give him a hard time, telling him I was worried about him. Eddie would just tell me he got so wrapped up watching football he forgot! If I called him to ask if I could come and interview him for a weather story, he always said yes. He enjoyed sharing his weather stories. I’m going to miss his daily calls.”

Eddie Coffman started his long career as a weather watcher with WHSV in the fall of 1974. This year is his 46th year of being a weather watcher.

Coffman told WHSV back in 2018 that he grew up with an interest in weather, especially after receiving his first thermometer at age 6. One of his most memorable weather moments, hurricane Hazel in 1954.

Coffman also used to visit schools and talk to kids about the weather, and some of the storms he’s witnessed over the years.

WHSV General Manager Jay Webb shares his favorite Eddie memory.

“I think my favorite memory of Eddie is my first memory of Eddie. When I started in 2000, ‘cool’ Eddie essentially took me under his wing. He would call his weather information into the forecast center before newscasts, then we’d just chat on the phone for several minutes about life. I never knew Eddie to be anything other than overly kind, caring and witty. He’d allow our weather staff to call him day or night about anything. He’d always answer. While we’ll miss Eddie, the tedious weather records he took for decades upon decades in Timberville will live on. We will always appreciate his community service as one of our all-time most dedicated weather watchers.”

Coffman leaves behind his wife Shelvy of 55 years, a daughter and a son.

The entire WHSV family would like to extend our condolences to the family. Eddie will be greatly missed.

Weather Watcher from Timberville(WHSV)

