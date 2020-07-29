Pulaski man charged after shooting investigation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Pulaski man is charged after a shots fired investigation in Rockingham County.

Aaron Michael Jackson was arrested for firing into a dwelling and reckless handling.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said a victim reported two gunshots were fired into the side of their room along Sweet Magnolia Lane just after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. A deputy observed the two holes appeared to be from a .22 caliber firearm.

Hutcheson said the victim told investigators that Jackson had made a threat earlier in the day.

According to Hutcheson, Jackson was located at a Harrisonburg motel and a spent .22 caliber casing was found in his vehicle. A search warrant was executed on his room and a .22 caliber pistol was located. Jackson was taken into custody.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court on August 17.

