Staunton police investigating head-on crash Tuesday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened along Richmond Avenue Tuesday night.

According to officers, the head-on crash occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the area near the Villages at Staunton.

Police say two people involved were transported from the scene for care.

At this time, police have not confirmed any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with WHSV as this story develops.

