Advertisement

Staunton Salvation Army sending kids to school with supplies, fresh haircuts

The Salvation Army in Staunton (Source: WVIR)
The Salvation Army in Staunton (Source: WVIR)(WVIR)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, the Salvation Army in Staunton is hosting Summer Celebration, celebrating the end of summer and the start of school less than a month away.

They’re sending children back to school with school supplies and fresh haircuts for free, but this year, they’re giving away even more because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes food and baby supplies.

Staunton Salvation Army Officer, Lieutenant Johnathan Meredith, says they continue to help people with rent and utilities.

"We've also been helping out a lot more people. As many as 300 percent more in the past several months than we have previously," said Meredith. "We've just seen a major increase in the number of people we've been able to help."

Summer Celebration is Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m in the Salvation Army gym at 2100 West Beverley Street in Staunton. It’s by appointment only to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To make an appointment, call 540-885-8157. Masks are required.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local health experts say to wash cloth face masks daily

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Health and safety leaders have stressed the importance of wear a face mask to slow the spread of COVID-19, but keeping masks clean or discarding disposable masks is also important to not spread germs.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss upcoming plans for handling the coronavirus pandemic. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his last briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. Northam also addressed the latest updates for the CARES Act; about $645 million will be distributed across the commonwealth. As for schools, Gov. Northam believes that numbers should go down before students head back for the upcoming year, but the matter still lies within the hands of the school board.

News

Mask and cleanliness

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Leaders stressed today wearing a "face mask" slows the spread of COVID-19. The "Lord Fairfax health district director says when wearing standard surgical masks throw them out after a day or two. However, cloth masks can be washed many times and he suggests doing that every night.

News

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will reject new applications and shorten renewal periods for an Obama-era program that shields young people from deportation, taking a defiant stance after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to let it be scrapped completely. The move, detailed in a memo from Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, ended a month of uncertainty about how the administration would respond to its Supreme Court defeat in an election year that has President Donald Trump looking for ways to energize his base. Wolf said the administration may try to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program again, casting it as a law enforcement issue that could contribute to illegal immigration. He said the federal government needs more time to consider next steps, presenting the measures as a temporary change. “DACA makes clear that, for certain large classes of individuals, DHS will at least tolerate, if not affirmatively sanction, their ongoing violation of the immigration laws,” Wolf wrote in the memo. About 650,000 people are part of DACA, which allows young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children to work and shields them from deportation. Roughly 66,000 people meet age requirements to apply, according to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute.

Latest News

News

13 deaths at Charlottesville long-term care facility tied to COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Randy Harris
Thirteen residents at the Cedars Healthcare Center (CHC) in Charlottesville have so far died in connection with the coronavirus. Additionally, 16 others have been hospitalized. A CommuniCare spokesperson confirmed to NBC29 Friday, July 24, that are dozens COVID-19 cases among staff and residents at CDC, but did not provide an exact number of fatalities from the virus. The facility had a total of 67 cases Friday, 26 of which were staff members. “We treat these fatalities as very tragic events. Our residents are not statistics to us: They are names, faces, habits, they’re people we interact with on a daily basis, and we grieve their loss,” spokesperson Fred Stratmann said. Strattman says all of the fatalities and hospitalizations are residents of the Cedars Healthcare Center. According to the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force, CHC reported a total of 85 cases Tuesday, July 28. The task force labels this as an outbreak in progress at Cedars Healthcare Center.

News

Harrisonburg City Council meets

Updated: 15 minutes ago
We saw more equal rates among races. Kornegay says a large focus of the health district was increasing access to testing, reopening skilled nursing facilities, and now getting k through 12 and higher education students safely back to class. The city has dedicated time to distributing thousands of masks and COVID supplies as well as campaigns reminding the community how to stay safe.

News

92-year-old Bedford man reported missing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
He was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. in the Forest Food Lion Shopping Center’s Burger King restauran

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast with Aubrey Urbanowicz

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast with Aubrey Urbanowicz

News

Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss upcoming plans for handling the coronavirus pandemic. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his last briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. Northam also addressed the latest updates for the CARES Act; about $645 million will be distributed across the commonwealth. As for schools, Gov. Northam believes that numbers should go down before students head back for the upcoming year, but the matter still lies within the hands of the school board.