Staunton Salvation Army sending kids to school with supplies, fresh haircuts

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, the Salvation Army in Staunton is hosting Summer Celebration, celebrating the end of summer and the start of school less than a month away.

They’re sending children back to school with school supplies and fresh haircuts for free, but this year, they’re giving away even more because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes food and baby supplies.

Staunton Salvation Army Officer, Lieutenant Johnathan Meredith, says they continue to help people with rent and utilities.

"We've also been helping out a lot more people. As many as 300 percent more in the past several months than we have previously," said Meredith. "We've just seen a major increase in the number of people we've been able to help."

Summer Celebration is Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m in the Salvation Army gym at 2100 West Beverley Street in Staunton. It’s by appointment only to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To make an appointment, call 540-885-8157. Masks are required.

