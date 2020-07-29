Staunton’s Salon Platinum celebrates grand opening amid pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A team of stylists from a corporately-owned salon were unsure of their futures when the pandemic hit.

Worried about the security of her team’s income, Michele Gregory decided to open her own salon and bring her team with her.

On Wednesday, Salon Platinum, located on Richmond Ave. in Staunton next to Martins, celebrated its grand opening.

Mayor Andrea Oakes and councilwoman Amy Darby came to the ribbon cutting to show the city's support.

Despite the challenges and delays that came with opening a salon amid a pandemic, Gregory says she's excited and feeling confident.

"For some reason I didn't even think about it. I just did it. I knew it was a wrong time, but I knew myself and my team would be strong enough that we could do this," Gregory said.

Gregory said looking forward to serving the community, starting with offering half off on all services for essential workers through August.

“It means a lot to have the city’s support. Staunton is a wonderful city, so I’m glad to have a business in Staunton,” Gregory said.

Now that she is running her own, locally-owned business, she said she hopes to give her team time with family and friends and opportunities to further their education.

