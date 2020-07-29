Suspicious seeds have been mailed out in the Valley

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After reports of some people in the Commonwealth receiving seeds originating from another country by mail, a Woodstock woman said she received them on Tuesday.

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be an invasive plant species. Invasive species could wreak havoc on the environment by displacing or destroying plants, insects and crops.

Janeas Munden, from Woodstock, said she received a strange envelope in her mailbox on Tuesday. The outside packaging had said it was a small toy and was delivered from Malaysia.

When she opened it up, she was surprised to find a note asking to fill out a survey and a small packet of seeds.

“I was surprised because I haven’t ordered anything especially coming from Malaysia,” Munden said. “I was curious and so I opened it and there’s a little note in there saying their hosta seeds.”

Munden said she didn’t think they actually were hosta seeds considering she has planted them before.

“I have a beautiful daughter in LA and she was so excited, she said mom you got to plant them to see what they are, and I said absolutely not,” Munden said. “My daughter said well just plant one and keep it in the house. So I jokingly said I was afraid it might crawl out of the pot at night and get me while I sleep.”

But Munden reached out to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and they told her not to open the bag the seeds were in and to send it to their office.

VDACS encourages anyone who received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appears to have Chinese origin to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email.

