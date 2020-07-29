Traffic detoured due to Waynesboro crash

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Traffic is being detoured around a traffic crash in Waynesboro that damaged a traffic signal pole. Rosser Ave. heading north from Lew Dewitt Blvd. to Tiffany Dr. is closed.

The Waynesboro Police Department says the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Police advise drivers to use Lew Dewitt Blvd. and West Main St. to get around the scene.

