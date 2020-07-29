Two changes made to Page County back to school plan

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, the Page County School Board approved their return to school plan with two amended changes for the fall. One of those changes includes students to have a health screening completed before they enter school buildings.

Wendy Gonzalez, division superintendent, said temperature checks will be done and parents will be asked to have students come in with a signed sheet notifying they have been checked for symptoms of the Coronavirus.

Another change will affect students who decide to still attend school in person. Now the school division will go on an AA-BB week schedule. Students who are placed on A-days will come into school on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will still be a remote learning day for all and B-day students will go into school on Thursday and Friday.

“From a health perspective is where our board came from. The thought it would be more prudent in their eyes to keep the children together,” Gonzalez, said.

She also said many other schools across the Commonwealth are also following this schedule like Fauquier and Henry County Public Schools. While students can choose to still learn from home remotely, Gonzalez said switching to completely distance learning like Harrisonburg City Public Schools is challenging at this time.

She said they have now made it a top priority to make the school division a 1:1 at home. Meaning each student has their own device they can take with them and learn from home. But due to the high demand for laptops, it may take time.

“When we ordered 115 for example in September of last year we got them like two weeks later. Now we’re ordering and we’re competing with the whole nation,” Gonzalez said.

Distance learning is still a part of the division’s contingency plan depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the next few months.

With classes starting on Sept. 10, she said this will give teachers more time to better prepare themselves for this school year.

“Again just a lot of new things are coming at our staff in one year,” Gonzalez said. “Are they up to it sure, we have some of the best staff around but we want to forward them the opportunity to learn and adapt and so that they can be a better resource for our students in whichever option they choose to learn.”

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, each school in the division will have informational meetings for parents to better prepare families for those remote learning days.

