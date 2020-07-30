Advertisement

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that backyard chickens and ducklings are responsible for a serious salmonella outbreak.

The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

Backyard poultry, especially chickens, have become popular pets in the United States. Health experts say poultry can carry salmonella bacteria even if they look clean and show no signs of illness.

The CDC warns backyard farmers not to kiss their poultry or snuggle them and then touch their face or mouth.

Chicken and duck owners are also reminded to wash their hands carefully after handling the birds or their eggs and pet ducks and chicks should never be allowed inside your home due to the risk of infection.

