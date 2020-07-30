Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health Director says schools can safely open

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Director for the Central Shenandoah Health District
Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Director for the Central Shenandoah Health District(WVIR)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Shenandoah Health District’s Director, Laura Kornegay, says schools in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County have put the preventative measures in place to safely open schools on August 18.

Kornegay adds that schools will have to be nimble with planning as conditions change, sometimes daily.

The Health Director has been advising school superintendents in the Shenandoah Valley since March when schools closed due to COVID-19.

Kornegay says it’s a balancing act between the risk of transmission of the virus and the risk of not having children in a learning environment.

According to Kornegay, there aren’t any no-risk situations in this pandemic, and it’s important to look at the community and the region in terms of transmission of the virus.

“Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro started out with really just sporadic cases and the case counts have picked up you know a bit over the course of the summer but not alarmingly so,” Kornegay stated.

She says the personal sacrifices that everyone makes wearing masks and social distancing will have an effect on keeping the community safe and healthy.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

