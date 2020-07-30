Advertisement

Coffey’s Garage sees uptick in battery service needs

Mark Coffey checks the status of car battery.
Mark Coffey checks the status of car battery.(whsv)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The extreme summer heat and the pandemic are causing more people to have to get their car batteries serviced.

Coffey's Garage in Fishersville said usually see an uptick in servicing batteries in the summer from more people using additional accessories that rely on it, like cranking up the AC.

But they said the need has been higher this year, as more people are driving cars that may have sat idle for a while during quarantine.

AAA said in a press release, “In Virginia, even though roadside assistance calls were down in July about 9% from 2019, battery calls were up 13% this month.”

"A lot of the time if you're having your oil changed, you can just tell your mechanic to just look at the battery and they can put a tester on it and check it and just do a visual check of the terminals and make sure they're not corroded," Mark Coffey, a mechanic, said.

Coffey said if you notice your engine dragging when you start it up, that's a sign you may need to get your battery checked.

Paying attention to when your battery needs to be checked is important because Coffey said there could be a bigger, underlying problem.

“If you’re doing a lot of short runs, and you’re starting and stopping, it could wear the starter putting more of a load on the battery,” Coffey said. “And then if you have a battery that’s undercharged, you could have an alternator that’s charging too much and then you could actually have a bad alternator.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rockingham County teachers fill out surveys for upcoming school year

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With the school year quickly approaching, COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty especially in public schools.

Local

Friendly city sees 33 eviction cases on Wednesday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Wednesday, Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court had 33 eviction cases set on its docket.

State

VEC investigating more than 3,000 cases of unemployment fraud

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announces it is investigating more than 3,000 cases of unemployment benefit fraud across the Commonwealth.

State

Defendants behind straw purchases of firearms sentenced to prison time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A convicted felon who conspired with straw purchasers to obtain firearms was sentenced today to 27 months in federal prison.

Latest News

State

VMI will not remove Confederate statues, rename buildings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
School leaders from the Virginia Military Insitute say they will not be removing Confederate statues or renaming buildings that were named after Confederate leaders.

Local

Staunton man warns community of car wrap scam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Sometimes when things seem to be too good to be true, they are. That was the case for one Staunton man who shared how he almost fell victim to a car wrap scam.

Local

Three people on a mission to feed the homeless in Charlottesville and beyond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Taking the time out of your day to stop and help people in need is what three incredible people are doing at The Haven in downtown Charlottesville.

Local

Sherando Lake Recreation reopens with reservation system in place

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Sherando Lake Recreation Area in the Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is now open for visitors who make a reservation.

Local

More pregnant women choosing natural births over hospital births during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Harrisonburg's Brookhaven Women's Health and Natural Birth Center, has seen an increase of about 50% of interested mothers to be.

State

Concerns mount over outbreak at central Virginia immigrant detention center

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as U.S. senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, are urging Trump to send in the country’s top public health agency.