First Alert Forecast: Shower and storm chances increase late week with a stalled front

(WHSV) - A stalled front will remain south of the area today. The front will slowly lift across the area Thursday into the weekend, bringing with it increasing shower and storm chances. Staying unsettled early next week with the potential for tropical moisture.

THURSDAY: Turning mostly cloudy for the afternoon, still rather hot. Highs in the mid 80s across our West Virginia locations, upper 80s to around 90 for the Valley. As the front starts to lift north of the region. A few showers and storms late afternoon, but a much better chance into the evening.

Scattered showers and storms this evening as temperatures drop into the 70s. Locally heavy rainfall and an isolated strong to severe storms with highs winds possible. More than anything, some areas will be picking up on some much needed rain.

Staying cloudy and warm for the night with a few scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog, lows in the upper 60s.

Showers arrive later in the day on Thursday as the front slowly lifts north. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but still warm with morning temperatures in the 70s. A little slower for temperatures to rise with the cloud cover. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for the early afternoon. A few spotty showers early in the day, but the best chance is going to be after about 2pm. Scattered showers with some embedded storms for the afternoon and evening. These will be more in waves. Temperatures drop into the 70s and fluctuate with the rain.

Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with fog.

Shower and storm coverage will be higher by the end of the week thanks to a stalled front overhead. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s. Mainly cloudy for the day. Highs in the low 80s with on and off scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm morning in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very warm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon and it will be rather humid. A few isolated showers and storms later in the day but activity does not look widespread.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: The track of Tropical Storm Isaias will dictate our forecast for early next week. Some indications are that the system may skim the East Coast. Regardless, beneficial rain is possible. Details regarding timing and track will likely change as we are several days out, stay tuned for the latest information. It will still be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

