First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain into the weekend with a stalled front

(WHSV) - A stalled front remains nearby through saturday until it lifts north Sunday as a warm front. This means continuing rain chances for the weekend. We’re also watching Tropical Storm Isaias which may bring more rain to the region early next week.

THURSDAY: A few on and off showers overnight. Staying cloudy with areas of fog tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but still a nice morning in the 70s. A little slower for temperatures to rise with the cloud cover. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for the early afternoon, and this may even be too warm because of rain through the area. Most of the day should be in the 70s. Once again we’ll see waves of rain on and off for the day with some embedded storms. Gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall at times. Temperatures fluctuate with the rain.

Staying cloudy and warm for the evening with a few scattered showers, a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with fog.

Shower and storm coverage will be higher by the end of the week thanks to a stalled front overhead. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A warm and rather muggy morning in the 70s. Mainly cloudy for the day. Highs in the low 80s with on and off scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm morning in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and staying very warm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon and it will be rather humid. A few isolated showers and storms later in the day but activity does not look widespread.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: The track of Tropical Storm Isaias will dictate our forecast for early next week. Some indications are that the system may skim the East Coast. Regardless, beneficial rain is possible. Details regarding timing and track will likely change as we are several days out, stay tuned for the latest information. The further west the storm tracks, the more and better chances of rain we will have. If it stays more east then we could feel a little to no impact.

It will still be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.

