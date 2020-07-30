Friendly city sees 33 eviction cases on Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court had 33 eviction cases set on its docket.

With the federal eviction moratorium ending on July 25 and an increase in people losing their unemployment benefits, Mercy House in Harrisonburg said they’ve seen the number of those in need rise over the past month.

Kaylin Miller, a case manager with Mercy House, said their main priority now is to help those in need through the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program.

Since June, Mercy House has been distributing money from Governor Northam’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program. The program uses $50 million from the CARES Act to help people dealing with eviction or foreclosure because of COVID-19.

Miller said since last month, they have received several applications for the program.

“It’s been a month and we’ve spent around $40,000 on helping people get caught on paying their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Miller said. “It’s been a steady increase this entire time so we expect that to keep growing.”

The program is actually meant to prevent evictions and if you are concerned about not being able to pay rent you can apply.

If approved, money can be used with past due rent and mortgage beginning April 1, 2020. Priority is given to households with lower income, and applicants are eligible even if they’ve received unemployment or a stimulus check.

To apply:

-An applicant must have a valid lease or mortgage in their name.

-The applicant must have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

-The applicant must provide proof of income (or a lack of income).

If you think you are eligible, you can call 540-216-2350.

The organization said they are still continuing to work with the City of Harrisonburg and other organizations like Open Doors to help those in need.

