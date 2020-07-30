Advertisement

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

'We're heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord'
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal,” Cain’s Twitter account said.

“We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord.”

Cain, a colon cancer survivor, was diagnosed with coronavirus in early July after attending a Trump presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in late June.

The Newsmax contributor and former Godfather’s Pizza CEO posted a photo to his Twitter account from the rally. He was shown not wearing a mask and not social distancing in the crowd of thousands.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” a statement at the time said.

At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.

After interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive, all of Trump’s campaign staffers who attended his Tulsa rally were quarantined the following week.

Cain did not meet with the president.

As a cancer survivor, Cain was considered at an increased risk for severe illness from coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump floats November election delay - but he can’t do that

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

National Politics

LIVE: John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 911 on Thursday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, July 30, Virginia has had 88,904 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National

Woman reunited with stolen teddy bear

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Tuesday brought a happy ending to the story of the missing teddy bear in Vancouver that drew international attention

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said.

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National

NASA Preserverance rover leaves for Mars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The launch on Thursday is the start of a seven-month journey to the red planet.

National Politics

LIVE: Funeral for John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis is being memorialized and laid to rest in Atlanta.

Coronavirus

US economy shrank at a record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

National

Man converts old golf course into horse rescue in Kan.

Updated: 1 hour ago
To some of the horses, it’s a place for rehabilitation before finding a new home. To others, this is a home where they can enjoy the last of their days.