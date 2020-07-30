Advertisement

JetBlue tests UV device for disinfecting planes

Honeywell says the UV light system can clean the cabin of a plane in less than 10 minutes.
(CNN)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT
(CNN) - JetBlue is experimenting with a high-tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

The system is designed by Honeywell to sterilize hospital rooms.

It rolls down the aisle aboard a plane like a snack cart.

Honeywell says the UV light system can clean the cabin of a plane in less than 10 minutes.

The cabin has to be empty before it can be used because the light is so powerful.

Clinical studies have shown UV light can reduce various viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus.

If the 90-day test is successful, JetBlue says it will expand the program throughout its fleet.

