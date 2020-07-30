Advertisement

Local organization sees increased need for mental health services during pandemic

File image of downtown Staunton by the Wharf
File image of downtown Staunton by the Wharf(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A valley organization is seeing the need for mental health support for youth and adults impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ARROW (Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity and Wellness) Project works with the local community to expand mental health treatment possibilities.

Since March, Charles Shepard, the Clinical Director with the ARROW Project, said their client base nearly doubled.

“We expanded our telehealth availability to not just the SAW [Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro] region, but the entire state because part of our mission is to alleviate barriers to access,” Shepard said.

Since the pandemic has begun, the ARROW Project welcomed new counselors to accommodate the influx of clients, all who they have been helping virtually.

The ARROW Project offers a variety of mental health services, including peer-to-peer support groups, and one-on-one counseling sessions for youth and adults.

Sabrina Burress, the Executive Director of the ARROW Project, said the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has impacted many people in the community, but the staff is happy to help.

“We have made it our goal since March 19 to focus on helping our community navigate this really intense time in our lives,” Burress said. “It’s exceptionally important to us and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

For more information on the ARROW Project, click here or call (540) 255-0972.

