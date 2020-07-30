Richmond City Council to discuss police use of non-lethal weapons

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council will hold a special council meeting on Monday, Aug. 3 to discuss the use of force by police, among other topics.

Council will take up a request to ban Richmond police officers from using certain non-lethal weapons to control unlawful assemblies, including flash bangs and tear gas, which we have seen being used during recent demonstrations.

During the meeting, the council is also set to have a public hearing over the removal and relocation of the city’s confederate monuments.

