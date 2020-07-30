Advertisement

Richmond City Council to discuss police use of non-lethal weapons

Police and protesters square off outside the Richmond Police Department headquarters on Grace Street in Richmond, Va., Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Police and protesters square off outside the Richmond Police Department headquarters on Grace Street in Richmond, Va., Saturday, July 25, 2020.(Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council will hold a special council meeting on Monday, Aug. 3 to discuss the use of force by police, among other topics.

Council will take up a request to ban Richmond police officers from using certain non-lethal weapons to control unlawful assemblies, including flash bangs and tear gas, which we have seen being used during recent demonstrations.

Richmond City Council makes decisions on criminal justice reform ]

During the meeting, the council is also set to have a public hearing over the removal and relocation of the city’s confederate monuments.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

