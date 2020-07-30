Rockingham County teachers fill out surveys for upcoming school year

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — With the school year quickly approaching, COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty, especially in public schools.

Rockingham County Public Schools sent out surveys to staff members as part of the planning process for the fall. According to superintendent Oskar Scheikl, more than 1,200 of 1,300 staff members said that they would return in the fall. The staff that said “no” said they had health concerns. Staff members also had the chance to leave comments.

“There was a wide range of comments and some simply said I’m looking forward to coming back, but a lot of people did say I’m not comfortable with, for example, the proposed rule that students could take their face coverings off when they are at their desk,” said Scheikl.

Another concern teachers had was child care when their kid is at home three days of the week while the teachers are working at the school. The other days the students are not at school would be virtual learning days.

“The safest approach in terms of health is certainly virtual but the second request was if we go back, please make face coverings mandatory all day long,” said Scheikl.

Scheikl says the feedback teachers made will play a critical part in final decisions for the school year.

In the end, it is up to the Rockingham County School Board. Scheikl says he looks to push again for the first day of school being September 10 versus August 31. The mandated mask concern will now also be brought up at Monday night’s school board meeting.

