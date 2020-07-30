Advertisement

Rockingham County teachers fill out surveys for upcoming school year

With the school year quickly approaching, COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty... especially in public schools.
With the school year quickly approaching, COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty... especially in public schools.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — With the school year quickly approaching, COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty, especially in public schools.

Rockingham County Public Schools sent out surveys to staff members as part of the planning process for the fall. According to superintendent Oskar Scheikl, more than 1,200 of 1,300 staff members said that they would return in the fall. The staff that said “no” said they had health concerns. Staff members also had the chance to leave comments.

“There was a wide range of comments and some simply said I’m looking forward to coming back, but a lot of people did say I’m not comfortable with, for example, the proposed rule that students could take their face coverings off when they are at their desk,” said Scheikl.

Another concern teachers had was child care when their kid is at home three days of the week while the teachers are working at the school. The other days the students are not at school would be virtual learning days.

“The safest approach in terms of health is certainly virtual but the second request was if we go back, please make face coverings mandatory all day long,” said Scheikl.

Scheikl says the feedback teachers made will play a critical part in final decisions for the school year.

In the end, it is up to the Rockingham County School Board. Scheikl says he looks to push again for the first day of school being September 10 versus August 31. The mandated mask concern will now also be brought up at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Friendly city sees 33 eviction cases on Wednesday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Wednesday, Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court had 33 eviction cases set on its docket.

State

VEC investigating more than 3,000 cases of unemployment fraud

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announces it is investigating more than 3,000 cases of unemployment benefit fraud across the Commonwealth.

Local

Coffey’s Garage sees uptick in battery service needs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Church
The extreme summer heat and the pandemic are causing more people to have to get their car batteries serviced.

State

Defendants behind straw purchases of firearms sentenced to prison time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A convicted felon who conspired with straw purchasers to obtain firearms was sentenced today to 27 months in federal prison.

Latest News

State

VMI will not remove Confederate statues, rename buildings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
School leaders from the Virginia Military Insitute say they will not be removing Confederate statues or renaming buildings that were named after Confederate leaders.

Local

Staunton man warns community of car wrap scam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Sometimes when things seem to be too good to be true, they are. That was the case for one Staunton man who shared how he almost fell victim to a car wrap scam.

Local

Three people on a mission to feed the homeless in Charlottesville and beyond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Taking the time out of your day to stop and help people in need is what three incredible people are doing at The Haven in downtown Charlottesville.

Local

Sherando Lake Recreation reopens with reservation system in place

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Sherando Lake Recreation Area in the Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is now open for visitors who make a reservation.

Local

More pregnant women choosing natural births over hospital births during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Harrisonburg's Brookhaven Women's Health and Natural Birth Center, has seen an increase of about 50% of interested mothers to be.

State

Concerns mount over outbreak at central Virginia immigrant detention center

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as U.S. senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, are urging Trump to send in the country’s top public health agency.