Sherando Lake Recreation reopens with reservation system in place

ROANOKE, Va. (WHSV) — The Sherando Lake Recreation Area in the Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is now open for visitors who make a reservation.

According to a news release from the Sherando Lake Recreation Area, the reservation system will be in place for the rest of the recreational season and will include access to the beach, fishing spots and the picnic area.

National Forest officials remind visitors to avoid congregating in large groups on the trails and in park areas, and to social distance. Visitors must also adhere to the state’s mask mandate.

To make a camping reservation, which will also allow you to swim, fish and partake in other outdoor activities, you can visit recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777.

