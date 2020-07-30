Advertisement

Staunton man warns community of car wrap scam

Our camera picked up the word "void" that was stamped all over the check, but hidden to the naked eye.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Sometimes when things seem to be too good to be true, they are. That was the case for one Staunton man who shared how he almost fell victim to a car wrap scam.

"You see cars all the time that have different advertisements on it, and I thought eh, could be a little side hustle to get into. I can do that," Jason Lambert said.

Lambert said he received an unsolicited text a week and a half ago. It stated he could make $500 a week for advertising for an energy drink company called "AMP Energy" by putting a decal on his car.

"That'd help pay for my car, house payment and have some money to save. Make retirement look good," Lambert said.

After filling out an application and getting approved, the company sent Lambert a check that he got in the mail the next day.

“It was a $3,650 check through a medical care facility. They wanted me to cash the check and keep $500 for myself and send the rest back to the decal guy,” Lambert said.

The check was marked as coming from Sanilac Medical Care Facility out of Michigan. Lambert thought it was strange they would be sending a check on behalf of an energy drink company.

"First, I notified the bank to let them know I've got this check... Is it from AMP energy company?" Lambert said.

He said the bank called police and next thing he knew, he was on the phone with officers in Michigan, where the check was drawn from.

On Thursday, our camera picked up the word "void" that was hidden all over the check.

"If you see the same thing, don't do it. Notify the poloce or somebody because you could be got. Luckily for me I realized it and didn't go through with cashing the check," Lambert said.

We reached out to PepsiCo, which owns the real AMP Energy, and they said they don’t ask people to do car wrap advertisements.

