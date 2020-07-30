Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Stone Temple Pilots are bringing their live show to online audiences on Friday.

The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

“I realize we do play a lot of those songs live … but to be able to do it as a complete body of work in its entirety, was very cool to do that,” STP bassist Robert DeLeo. “I thought, ‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’”

This will be the first the band has performed ‘Core’ in its entirety since its early days. STP formed in San Diego in 1989 and signed a record deal three years later.

“When we first started touring in ’92, it was really all the material we had,” DeLeo said. “We would play … the 10 or so songs that are on that record and that was our repertoire.”

“Core” won the band the best hard rock performance Grammy in 1994 and contains some of their biggest hits, including “Plush.”

In addition to the Friday night concert, which streams at 8 p.m. Eastern, STP will also be releasing audio of past concerts through Nugs TV.

The pay-per-view webcast is $9.99.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Thursday rain

Updated: moments ago

National

TS Isaias causes floods, slides; likely to become hurricane

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

State

Riggleman considering run for VA Governor

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Congressman Denver Riggleman may make a run for Virginia governor as an independent.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Local

Central Shenandoah Health Director says schools can safely open

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Central Shenandoah Health District’s Director, Laura Kornegay, says schools in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County have put the preventative measures in place to safely open schools on August 18.

Latest News

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Tracy D. Farrell

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Tracy D. Farrell, 50, is wanted by the local police.

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

State

150,000+ Virginians may have had COVID-19, according to UVA Health research

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The real number of Virginians infected with coronavirus could be at least twice as high as the number that have tested positive, according to new research being conducted by University of Virginia Health and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

National

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.